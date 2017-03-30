Schoolboy 'grabbed, put in car' in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven: police

Police are investigating after a North Shore boy told them he was grabbed and forced into a car while on his way to school yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley, of North Shore police, said the 14-year-old boy was walking along Lancaster Rd, in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven, about 8am when he was approached by a man.

"He has described being approached by a man aged in his 60s, with a tattoo on his face, being grabbed by the man and put into his car, but managing to fight him off and run away."

The "distinctive" tattoo was described by the boy as "a dragon; the dragon's mouth was over the man's mouth and the body of the dragon went from his left ear, across his check to his mouth."

The boy is thought to have suffered several seizures "during this time", Bothamley said.

Anyone who saw a teen boy in uniform walking on Lancaster Rd and looking unwell, and who may have stopped to help him, should contact North Shore police.

Tattooists who may have recently tattooed a man with a tattoo of the description given by the boy are also asked to get in touch.



North Shore CIB can be contacted on (09) 477 5261.

The boy would be interviewed in the next few days by specialist child interviewers, and the community could be reassured police are taking the matter seriously, Bothamley said.

"Until this interview has occurred and we have established a fuller picture of the circumstances, we are unable to comment further."

