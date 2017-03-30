Former All Black Tony Woodcock convicted and sentenced for drink driving

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Retired All Black Tony Woodcock was caught behind the wheel while over the limit after "helping a mate kill some sheep".

The 36-year-old was convicted and sentenced for drink driving earlier this month. He was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a $525 fine.

Woodcock, a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was stopped by police for a routine check while driving in Puhoi, north of Auckland, on December 17 at 11.11pm.

"The defendant showed signs of recent alcohol intake," the court documents said.

Breath and blood tests were performed and a reading of 111mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood was recorded. The limit is 80mg.

Woodcock, the most-capped All Blacks prop, told police he'd "been helping a mate kill some sheep and had had a few drinks afterwards".

He is now a sheep and dairy farmer Kaukapakapa.

Woodcock first appeared in the North Shore District Court on March 6. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the day.

As well as the $525 fine, he was also ordered to pay $130 court costs and $209.25 in medical officer and analyst fees.

New Zealand Rugby declined to comment on the conviction because Woodcock was no longer a player. Woodcook's agent has been approached for comment.

The retired prop's clinched the 2011 Rugby World Cup from France with a try the Governor General deemed worthy of an honour itself.

Woodcock was awarded a MNZM in last year's New Year's honours ceremony for his services to rugby alongside former teammate Kevin Mealamu.

In February, Woodcock's former teammate Dan Carter admitted a drink driving charge after being caught over the limit in Paris.

Carter reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.98g per litre - above the legal limit of 0.5g.

He quickly apologised for his actions in a Facebook post, saying he made a "massive error of judgment".

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family," he wrote.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

