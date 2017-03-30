Lotto NZ changes roll out this weekend

Lotto NZ is rolling out new changes to the game to create "more Lotto winners and give away bigger Powerball prizes".

Game changes include the introduction of a new Lotto division 7 for matching three Lotto numbers on one line, bigger Powerball prizes across all divisions, the ability to play Strike on its own, and new dip tickets.

"Lotto on Wednesday has been really popular with our players, with more people playing our games more often. Now we're making these games even better," said chief executive Wayne Pickup.

"We've listened to what players have asked for - more ways to win and bigger prizes."

"Over 770 Kiwis have become millionaires overnight through playing Lotto, and we're looking forward to continuing that winning streak for our players," said Pickup.

The game changes will come into play from this Sunday.

- NZ Herald