Strong quake among swarm in Turangi

By - Rotorua Daily Post

A strong earthquake has hit Turangi this afternoon - the latest in a swarm in the area.

The 4.5 quake struck 10km north-west of Turangi at a depth of 5km at 12.58pm.

According to the GeoNet website the area has been experiencing a swarm of quakes in the last few weeks with activity increasing in the last day with 249 earthquakes recorded.

The website said there were no indications the earthquakes were related to volcanic activity, being well away from the active volcanoes.