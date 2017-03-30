Wet day sees Aucklanders smash water savings record

Careful - or perhaps less sweaty or inclined to do washing - Aucklanders have smashed their water savings record.

Watercare spokeswoman Maxine Clayton said in a media statement Super City residents used just 376 million litres of water yesterday.

That was a new record since those living in our largest city were told three weeks ago to cut their water use by 20 litres a day under the end of the month, after a major treatment plant was clogged with silt and debris following serious flooding;

The silt in the Hunua dams is expected to take several weeks to settle, putting the region's largest water treatment plant at Ardmore under pressure.

Clayton said there was more heavy rain in parts of the city yesterday and that was enough to limit the amount of water being used, Clayton said.

"[That] was enough to deter Aucklanders from doing the washing or going for an early morning run and taking an extra shower."



Since the call for voluntary cuts in water consumption, the closest Auckland had got to a "sub-380" figure was another rainy day, March 12, she said.

"The challenge will be to keep the savings going once the sun comes out but we know we can all do it.



"So great job Auckland ... keep doing what you're doing and let's all save 20 [litres] a day."

Ways to save water

• Cut your shower time by two minutes: Estimated saving: 16 litres.

• Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. Estimated saving: 4 litres.

• Only run your dishwasher when it's full.

• Only run your washing machine when it's full.

• Use the half-flush on your toilet.

- NZ Herald