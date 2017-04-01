Remembering Mark Dunlop: Family speak out for suicide awareness

To anyone looking in, Mark Dunlop had the world at his feet.

His passion for cycling had taken him around the world, he made friendships wherever he went and he had competed in Crankworx.

He had never talked about suicide. His family had never known him to be depressed.

But last March, just after competing in Crankworx Rotorua, the 31-year-old committed suicide.

Tonight in Rotorua, a mountain bikers' ball will raise funds for suicide and concussion awareness in his name.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post, Mark's parents Kevin and Tricia and sisters Hayley and Julie said they were pleased his name was being used to bring awareness to suicide in the hope it would help prevent other families from having a loved one take their own life.

The family admit they will never know what the reasons were - but believe concussion may have played a factor.

"We don't believe Mark suffered from depression but he had lost his twin brother 14 years ago in an air accident. He survived the Christchurch earthquakes but had seen some horrific sights.

"Throughout these events Mark had always talked to his family and was open and honest."

But the week before Crankworx Mark suffered a serious concussion and ended up in hospital.

"The following Wednesday he had tried to race but had to pull out as he was unwell."

Continued below.

Related Content Kerre McIvor: Floating on grandbaby cloud nine Your Views: Readers' Letters Auckland street brawl footage emerges

The family said dealing with a relationship breakup may have also impacted.

Whether it was that, or the exertion of him racing on the Friday just hours before his decision, they will never know.

"We still believe the concussion would have blurred his decision making as Mark had never ever talked about suicide and we never knew him to be depressed."

They said Mark was looking forward to a new job, his sister arriving and had made arrangements to see her the following day.

"We believe society has a lot to learn about head injuries and concussion. One of the great lessons is that a loved one who has suffered a concussion is not the best person to decide when to return to activities."

The family said they were pleased to see sports bodies starting to be more proactive about concussion.

Crankworx event director and Mark's friend Tak Mutu described Mark as "one of the bros".

It was a pretty emotional day when [that news] came through. Tak Mutu

Like most suicides, Mr Mutu said it was something they never saw coming - but said by talking about Mark's death they were able to hopefully bring more awareness.

"It doesn't change what happened but is a good eye-opening reason to make sure people are aware of concussion recovery and suicide prevention. The more we open up and start to talk about it and be honest about it, the more likely we will see less of it."

He said this year Crankworx had come up with a solid strategy to try to emphasise the importance of taking concussion seriously.

"Mark was a good bro and we miss him but we can celebrate his life and also use his story as a reason to encourage people to talk about [suicide] and look for support."

One of those involved in organising the ball, Paula Alexander, said Mark's death had come as a shock to many in the mountain biking community - and they wanted to use the opportunity to raise money for suicide awareness, mental health and concussion.

She said although Mark had only been in Rotorua for a short time, he'd made a big impact and his death sent shockwaves through the community.

Mrs Alexander said she hoped through sharing Mark's story, more people would discuss issues around suicide - and encourage people to talk about it more.

Tonight's charity auction will also raise money for the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club's First Response Unit.

Tickets will be available from the door at the Blue Baths. Tickets are $90 each and the ball starts at 7pm.



Where to get help:

In an emergency: Call 111.

Crisis, Assessment and Treatment Team at Lakes DHB: 0800 166 167.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865.

Youthline: 0800 376 633, or text 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz or live chat (7pm to 11pm). Kidsline: 0800 543 754.

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787.

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 (weekdays 11am to 5pm).

NetSafe: 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723), www.theorb.org.nz