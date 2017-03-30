8:19am Thu 30 March
Sideswipe: Prime Minister Bill English's artwork. Is this Paintergate 2?

An image created by Prime Minister Bill English as part of the upcoming Art and Chocolate Exhibition on the 6th of May at the Orewa Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied
Remember back in 2002 when Bill English kicked up a stink about then PM Helen Clark signing a painting that wasn't done by her for a charity auction?

Yes, Paintergate.

There was even a police complaint laid, I recall.

Fast forward a few years and look at the illustration made by John Key for Red Beach School. And then examine the image created by Prime Minister Bill English as part of the upcoming Art and Chocolate Exhibition on May 6 at the Orewa Arts Centre. It's eerily similar to the one drawn by the former PM.

John Key's original Beehive drawing.
So did Key leave a bunch of unsigned Beehives in his PM drawer that Bill signed and passed off as his own?

Or has Bill English just made a very well done imitation of JK's work?

English himself has provided the explanation: "There are a number of things I admire about John Key, including his artistic ability. It started when I was asked by a charity to 'draw one the same because it sold well'. I'm always happy to help out charities," the Prime Minister said.

