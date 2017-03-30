Mother sent graphic photos of dead son: 'I was shaking and crying'

The Ministry of Justice says it's changing its process for releasing coronial files after a woman was sent graphic photos of her dead son.

The woman this month requested the entire coronial file into the death of her teenage son, who committed suicide in 2012, and received police images of his dead body as part of the documents.

She told Radio NZ on Wednesday the photos were "horrific" and graphic".

"I was shaking and crying because this is not something I ever wanted to see," she said, adding she did not request for the photos to be excluded because she wasn't aware they were part of the file.

She declined to identify herself other than as Ann Johns, to protect her son's identity. In a statement, Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Bridgman apologised for the distress caused to the mother.

"I will be contacting her to convey my sincere regret at the anxiety caused by this event," he said.

"I will be letting her know that we have now changed our processes to ensure that this doesn't happen again."

Family members of the subjects of coronial inquests are allowed to request the full files of the cases and have access to material deemed too private to be issued to media.

A form on the Ministry of Justice website allows them to state specifically what they want included - but they can also make requests over email, meaning they may not have always been asked to complete the checklist or given warning.

Bridgman said in future all families requesting complete files would be informed explicitly what was contained in them and asked what they wanted included and not. "This will ensure only those parts of the file they want are sent to them," he said.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



-AAP