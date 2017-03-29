Woman filmed in zombie-like state after taking synthetic drugs applies for rehab

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A woman filmed in a zombie-like state after taking synthetic drugs has applied to go to rehab after seeing the effects drugs has on her.

A video of the woman, who has not been named, was posted on Facebook by her brother, Tuakeu Hewett-Grover, who said he was sick of seeing youth doing this to themselves.

In the video they cannot speak and can only grunt and writhe in their chairs.

Her father, Hemi Grover, told Maori Television's Te Kaea that his daughter had applied for drug rehabilitation after seeing the video.

Grover said his daughter had been shocked at seeing herself in such a state.

"She got a shock of her life and she's decided to change.

"All I can see is good things .. .like the phoenix rising from the ashes.''

The video - which has racked up to two million views - shows her in a comatose state alongside her boyfriend, who has also taken drugs.

The family had received a mix of feedback since the video was uploaded; mainly positive, but also negative reactions.

The woman's brother, Tuakeu, said he had no regrets posting the video; as he hoped it would motivate others - including his sister - to change.

"I don't want drugs to be part of her life ever. I want that to stop.

"That's why I hope she does this rehab - and hopefully it works.''

- NZ Herald