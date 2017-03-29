Lotto players warned of scam website asking for account info

Lotto players are being warned of an unofficial MyLotto website tricking people into giving up their account information.

Lotto New Zealand has sent out emails to people registered on the MyLotto app, which allows players to purchase tickets online.

"The website, nz-lotto.co.nz, looks just like our official website, MyLotto. However, has no association with Lotto NZ,'' the email said.

"Sites like this are designed to fool users into providing their username and password information.''

People who have visited the unofficial site are being urged to change their MyLotto username and password immediately.

Players are also being encouraged not to provide any account or personal information to websites with URLs different to the official MyLotto site: https://mylotto.co.nz.

- NZ Herald