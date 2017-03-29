Police searching for missing woman Ann Bunning

Police are searching for a woman last seen at a Coromandel campground two months ago.

Ann Louise Bunning, 56, has been missing since January 30. She was seen at the Te Puru Holiday Park, north of Thames, where she had been staying.

Police say they "are concerned for Bunning's safety" and would like to hear from anyone who may know where she is, or of information on her movements leading up to January 30.

They are being asked to contact Thames Police on (07) 8679600 and quote file number 170214/9957.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald