Money streaming in for terminally ill 'hero vet' who treated pets when owners couldn't foot bill

Money is streaming in by the minute for a vet who is in tens of thousands of dollars of debt for treating animals when their owners couldn't foot the bill.

Ian Hughes has operated out of Stokes Valley Veterinary Clinic alongside his wife Lorna Hughes for 34 years.

Last year he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and now needs the money from unpaid debts to provide for his own care.

A Givealittle page was set up for Hughes and donations have tripled this morning.

By 1pm this afternoon more than $13,000 had been donated to Hughes.

His stepdaughter Vicky Roebuck said it meant a lot.

"New Zealanders from around the country who are just animal lovers and appreciate what people are saying he's done are donating.

"We had no idea that the response would be so amazing and there are beautiful comments and stories that people are recalling about Ian and things that he has done for them."

Kanjna Morar was a client who had paid back their debt within the agreed amount of time but still wanted to donate to the page.

Continued below.

Related Content Stokes Valley vet with terminal cancer faces huge debts after treating animals whose owners couldn't stump up with the cash Phil Twyford: Bonds could break Auckland's infrastructure logjam Watch NZH Local Focus: Edna Pei - why my brother shot at police stations

"Such an amazing man Ian. Thank you for saving my wee fur baby many years ago from a feisty tomcat and allowing me time to pay off my debt to you. You always went above and beyond your call of duty and so pleasant to deal with. Wishing you all the very best :) x."

One donor was saddened to hear the news Hughes was sick.

"Very sorry to hear that a stalwart of the Wellington veterinary community has been struck down with such a terrible disease. You've been a huge support in the veterinary industry, our thoughts are with you and your family.

Amanda donated even though she had never met Hughes.

"He sounds like an amazing person putting the animals before the money!! This man deserves to be as comfortable as possible in his last days/weeks/months and his wife also deserves all the support she can get!"

Another donor said anyone who took care of animals was their hero.

- Newstalk ZB