Watch: Local man rescues nine vehicles caught in flooding - including the postman's

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Dozens of people caught in flash flooding south of Auckland have a local man to thank for their rescue.

Ramarama man Cameron Vernon, owner of Vernon Developments, was on his way to check on his business in Maxted Rd, Ararimu, when he saw a vehicle stuck in rising waters.

Despite the rising sea of muddy water all around him, he grabbed one of his heavy vehicles and head out to help.

"My yard's just down the road here. I was going to check it out when I saw someone stuck, so I whistled back and got my car trailer,'' he told the Herald.

He and his brother helped a number of people and families in the area, including a woman who needed two vehicles towed from her property and even the postie who got trapped while doing his deliveries.

Vernon said they managed to lift the postal van on to the trailer - and also saved the mail.

Footage of Vernon towing the postie van has drummed up hundreds of views since it was posted on Facebook just after noon.

Vernon can be heard saying: "Now this is the craziest thing I've done - now we're retrieving the postman on the car trailer".

"I don't know if you can see in the mirror, but the postie's on the back of the bloody trailer.

"And [the water] is nearly in my doors. This has got to be some of the worst flooding - oh, anyone want to go surfing? There's a tidal wave.

"Don't worry, guys! The postie will still be on time,'' he laughs.

"This is buzzy!''

The camera pans towards a side mirror to show a red NZ Post van in the background.

Vernon quips: "You alright back there, Postman Pat?''

The video ends with Vernon revealing how many vehicles he has helped tow in the past few hours: nine - including an Audi, BMW, a couple of Nissans and two vans.

