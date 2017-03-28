Troy Taylor involved in traffic incident weeks before Ihaka Stokes' death

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The man accused of murdering Christchurch infant Ihaka Stokes was involved in a traffic incident just weeks before the boy's death, the Crown claimed today.

Troy Kevin Taylor, 23, says he lied to detectives the night the 14-month-old died to protect his then-partner and Ihaka's mother Mikala Stokes.

The de facto stepfather says a heavily-pregnant Stokes inflicted the boy's 59 fatal injuries at the couple's Truman Rd home on July 3, 2015 while he was out getting a tattoo.

During his High Court murder trial in Christchurch, Taylor's headaches and irritability as a result of previous concussions has been addressed at length.

Yesterday, Taylor took the stand to say he never took his frustration out on others.

However today, under cross-examination Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh brought attention to an incident that happened weeks before the child's death.

He says Taylor followed another motorist to their home address after they had given him the finger when he failed to indicate.

Taylor accepted the version of events but didn't think he was frustrated, but rather wanted to "see what the issue was". He says he was sure he did indicate.

Zarifeh asked Taylor if this was an example of him getting frustrated, but the accused said: "Not that I can recall."

Yesterday, Taylor testified that he found Ihaka in his cot on the night he died floppy, with raspy breathing, and unresponsive in his cot.

Although he was worried about the boy's health, and he was worried Stokes had done something to him, but he balked at getting medical help as he says he didn't want to get her into trouble.

Taylor says he blames himself every day for "failing" the small child.

"Maybe if I did something, then he would still be here ... he needed me to step up for him then and I didn't," he told the jury of six women and six men.

After lying in bed for 60-90 minutes, Taylor said: "Finally my conscience kicked in and I knew I had to get up and do something but it was too late".

He phoned 111 and he performed CPR on the boy until paramedics turned up.

Taylor then said he made sure that Stokes accompanied Ihaka in the ambulance to hospital.

Asked by defence counsel Phil Shamy why he did that, Taylor replied: "I didn't want her to talk to the police. I was making the cover. I didn't want her to put herself in it. That's why I made her get out of there."

Soon after Ihaka died in hospital from what is agreed was not accidental injuries, including broken bones and severe brain injuries.

That night, Taylor was spoken to by police.

He said "[I] never considered myself a suspect" and that's why he spoke to them willingly.

But later when they gave him a caution, he thought: "They think it's me".

Taylor said he wasn't worried, however, saying today that he would've "gone to prison for Mikala" if she'd told him that she'd inflicted the boy's injuries.

Stokes earlier repeatedly denied accusations she harmed the child.

The Crown says that Taylor was suffering from sleep deprivation, headaches, and irritability caused by multiple concussions around the time Ihaka was developing an ear infection, when he allegedly "snapped" and caused the fatal injuries.

Taylor said he is giving evidence and admitting he lied to police that night to "tell the full truth for my son".

"This is not about me. This is about Ihaka, and he deserves the truth," Taylor said.

"This is the last thing I can do for him. I'm not going fail him again.

"I'm not lying to protect myself. I'm not lying to protect anyone else any more. This is for Ihaka."

He repeatedly denied ever harming Ihaka.

Taylor denies assaulting the child on July 2, 2015, the day before the alleged murder.

Yesterday Taylor, who suffered from the effects of a series of concussions, admitted dropping Ihaka that day during a dizzy spell.

"As I was standing up, I stumbled and it's really all I remember and then Ihaka was on the ground," he said.

Zarifeh asked Taylor how the jury could know when he was lying and when he was not.

"I've lied before. I'm not lying now," Taylor said.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, continues.

- NZ Herald