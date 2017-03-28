Max Key launches campaign to be Prime Minister

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Max Key has launched his campaign to be Prime Minister while farewelling his father from Parliament.

In a video blog, Max gives a behind-the-scenes account of John Key's last day in Parliament and valedictory speech.

The day starts in the Key family home in Parnell, where Max outlines some of his highlights with "Papa Key" over the years, including planking and playing golf with Barack Obama.

After taking viewers, close to 19,000 as of today, through the suit options he considered for the day, it's off to Wellington but not before telling Moonbeam the cat to "like and subscribe".

Max films through the no-filming area of Parliament's security and later inside his father's office before the valedictory speech.

The view isn't quite the same as Key's resignation as Prime Minister in December saw him go from the ninth floor of the Beehive to "an office in the furthest corner of Parliament," Max notes.

Growing up as the Prime Minister's son for eight of his 21 years, it dawns on Max the day could be his last in Parliament.

"Until I'm Prime Minister ... imagine that," he says as #VOTEKEY2044 flashes on screen.

- NZ Herald