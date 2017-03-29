10:15am Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Motorist warning: SH1 to close for six hours between Turangi and Taupo after truck rolls

A truck has rolled leaving the SH1 partially blocked at Bulli Pt north of Turangi.
A truck has rolled leaving the SH1 partially blocked at Bulli Pt north of Turangi.

A stretch of the North Island's main highway will be closed for up to six hours after a truck crash south of Taupo early this morning.

New Zealand Transport Agency is warning SH1 between Turangi and Taupo will be closed from 11.30am so a large refrigerated truck that rolled on Bulli Pt beside Lake Taupo can be righted.

It tweeted that the job would take six hours.


A police spokeswoman said the truck and trailer unit had rolled at 4.30am and had ended up on its side, blocking half the road.

Nobody was injured.

At the moment traffic was filing past the crash.

Continued below.

Related Content

A crane to get the smashed truck off the road was heading to the Ruapehu district to start the recovery effort. Police said that process was expected to take some time.


The Taupo District Council warned the road was likely to be closed until 5.30pm and advised motorists to use the diversion on the western side of Lake Taupo.

Police thanked motorists in advance for their patience.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 29 Mar 2017 11:01:11 Processing Time: 77ms