Motorist warning: SH1 to close for six hours between Turangi and Taupo after truck rolls

A stretch of the North Island's main highway will be closed for up to six hours after a truck crash south of Taupo early this morning.

New Zealand Transport Agency is warning SH1 between Turangi and Taupo will be closed from 11.30am so a large refrigerated truck that rolled on Bulli Pt beside Lake Taupo can be righted.

It tweeted that the job would take six hours.

Due to a truck crash earlier this morning, SH1 will be closed between Turangi & Taupo for recovery at 11:30AM, for around 6 hours. ^LC — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) March 28, 2017

A police spokeswoman said the truck and trailer unit had rolled at 4.30am and had ended up on its side, blocking half the road.

Nobody was injured.

At the moment traffic was filing past the crash.

A crane to get the smashed truck off the road was heading to the Ruapehu district to start the recovery effort. Police said that process was expected to take some time.

Please take a detour around the western side of Lake Taupō if travelling between Taupō and Turangi later today. https://t.co/Ucrlc9XgrU — TaupoDistrictCouncil (@Taupo_DC) March 28, 2017

The Taupo District Council warned the road was likely to be closed until 5.30pm and advised motorists to use the diversion on the western side of Lake Taupo.

Police thanked motorists in advance for their patience.

