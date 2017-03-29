Family 'distraught' after death at Wairarapa Hospital

By Hayley Gastmeier - Wairarapa Times-Age

Investigations have been launched after the death of a 33-year-old Carterton man in the mental health respite unit at Wairarapa Hospital.

Wairarapa District Health Board and Wairarapa police have both confirmed they are conducting reviews into the circumstances in which the man died earlier this month.

It is understood the death is being treated as a suspected suicide.

On behalf of the Wairarapa DHB, Nigel Fairley, general manager of Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service, confirmed the death in the Wairarapa mental health respite unit on March 13, 2017, and said a review of the incident had been initiated.

"Our thoughts and our deepest condolences remain with the family and friends, who are receiving our support," he said.

Mr Fairley said the incident had also been "very saddening" for hospital staff.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and, as such, Wairarapa DHB is not able to comment on this matter publicly."

Senior Sergeant Mike Sutton, of Masterton police, said police had attended an incident involving the man on the day before his death.

He confirmed the incident had not involved any offending.

Mr Sutton said police were carrying out internal enquiries into the incident, as well as investigating the death on behalf of the coroner.

He said it was a "sad" situation.

"The family had been asking a few questions as I would expect them to do in terms of trying to understand what has taken place."

One of the man's close friends said the family were understandably "distraught".

"We all feel pretty let down by the whole situation and we all want answers.

"We lost someone dear to us that day, and we don't want this to happen to anyone else."

The Health and Disability Commissioner could not confirm whether or not they had received any complaints regarding the death, as it was against their policy to comment on cases.

A spokesperson from Health Minister Jonathan Coleman's office said he was unable to comment while the investigations were underway.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.