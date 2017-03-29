Weather warnings in North Island as cloud, sea fog shroud eastern coastlines

Sea fog is causing major disruptions at Wellington Airport as an "active low" works its way south bringing a swathe of weather warnings across the North Island.

Heavy rain watches are in force from Auckland to Wairarapa where bursts of rain, some thundery, are expected throughout the day.

Thick fog has rolled in to Wellington, delaying about a dozen flights in and out of the capital's airport this morning.

At least two international flights have been delayed for a few hours waiting for the fog to clear.

And police say this morning's foggy and misty conditions have led to a spate of crashes across the region, causing major traffic delays for commuters.

Police said motorists heading into Wellington central business district should take care after several weather-related crashes.

There were no major injuries but long queues had formed on roads after crashes at Pukerua Bay, Johnsonville, and south of the Mungavin ramps.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said the moisture-laden active low would track south along the eastern side of the country today pushing low cloud over skies and the possibility of sea fog in coastal areas.

It was expected to bring a lot of rain from Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty to Wairarapa.

Murray said rain would be particularly heavy in the Gisborne region.

Temperatures would remain in the balmy 20s thanks to the warm humid air, and Waikato may be rattled by thunderstorms.

Showers were forecast for the lower half of the island this morning.

Murray said it would be a generally fine day across the western half of the South Island but clouds would likely cover the eastern side.

Kaikoura would be shrouded in cloud and sea fog today.

UPDATE: The crash is now CLEAR. #ExpectDelays while congestion eases in the area. ^MNhttps://t.co/cAh2qTUvDh — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) March 28, 2017

Motorists were asked to drive with care and patience in what are foggy and misty conditions in some areas.

As ex-tropical cyclone Debbie tracks over inland eastern Queensland forecasters are now watching its path to see what will happen when it moves back off shore later this week.

Two of three tracking models have the ex-tropical cyclone heading offshore from Brisbane on Friday and weakening.

One UK global model has the system moving into the Tasman Sea, re-energising over open waters before moving close to New Zealand on Sunday.

Today's forecast

Auckland: Morning rain, showers, thunder. 24C

Hamilton: Morning rain showers, thunder. 23C

Wellington: Drizzle, morning fog. 18C

Christchurch: Cloudy becoming fine. 19C

Dunedin: Fine. 19C

