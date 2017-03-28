'And she said yes' - Stormy proposal during Cyclone Debbie

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Cyclone Debbie may be hurtling thunderous winds and rain and uprooting trees, but a Kiwi couple have managed to lighten up their stricken situation with a healthy dose of love.

Aucklanders Rob Woodman and Sally Wilson had their trip planned to Hamilton Island for about six months to celebrate the 40th birthday of friend, Robbie Steel.

The group of seven friends arrived on Friday, enjoying two days of good weather before it started to disintegrate, Woodman said.

"We knew about the thunderstorms and lightning, we just didn't realise it was going to be a Category 4 cyclone along with it."

They've been trapped inside their holiday home for three days now, Woodman said, but have been fortunate enough to slip out for supplies.

They'd tried to get out to celebrate the birthday, but lunch and dinner plans had all failed until last night when they held their own impromptu 'glow stick party'.

"Since 6pm last night we have been in lockdown. We've got supplies and everything and a good group of friends and we're just all chilling out."

However, not only was Woodman planning to celebrate Steel's birthday, he had another plan up his sleeve - proposing to his girlfriend of more than two years.

"I had the idea of going up to the top of Hamilton Island on a bit of a walk, but obviously that's not a clever idea in the middle of a cyclone, so I just popped the question in the house instead."

He got down on bended knee in front of a few friends and was stoked Wilson said 'yes'.

"I just wanted to keep it a bit traditional to some degree and I managed to ask the parents the day before we left so I had their blessings too."

Although the couple had talked about getting married, Wilson said she had no idea when he would pop the question - let alone in the middle of a cyclone.

"Yep, it won't be forgetful ... it's exciting."

Despite the gale force winds and strong rain, the group had been coping well, she said.

"It's pretty fun, I was pretty excited when I heard I was going to be in a cyclone to be honest.

"Everyone has been well prepared. We had enough warnings about what to do and where to go, it's all over the news. We've got enough food and the island obviously get cyclones quite frequently."

As for being housebound, Wilson said it wasn't too bad as they still had power and water.

"We've got power, got water. We've just got a few leaks from the windows. It's not actually as bad. I think it's settled down over the last 20 minutes.

"The house isn't shaking as much anymore."

The group was due to fly out tomorrow but all flights have been cancelled. Woodman said they're now booked to leave on Friday.

It was good to be amongst good friends, Woodman said.

"We're in a nice holiday home. The house is staying together pretty well. We've had a few bits of jib fall off the deck area and quite a bit of leaking but other than that we're pretty good. It's a bit nuts, to not understate it, but it's good. We're keeping safe."

