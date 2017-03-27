Police focus on cliff area in search for Kim Bambus near Piha

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police are focusing on the West Auckland Mercer Bay cliff area in the ongoing search for Kim Bambus.

Waitemata Detective Inspector Hayden Mander said searchers will scour the cliff area based on information about the 21-year-old's activities in the days before her disappearance.

The registered nurse hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday morning.

Her car, with her cellphone inside, was found parked at the entrance to Ahu Ahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track) near Auckland's west coast beach of Piha.

"Searches of the tracks in and around the area where Kim parked her car on Friday have largely been exhausted," Mander said.

"Police met Kim's family yesterday afternoon to keep them updated on the search.

We continue to support them at this difficult time."

Before Bambus drove to the track, the Middlemore Hospital nurse bought snacks from the Countdown supermarket on Williamson Ave in Ponsonby.

Yesterday, searchers further looked along the coastline using inflatable surf life-saving boats and the police Eagle Helicopter.

Teams also spent part of last weekend abseiling down the sheer rock face.

The track is hugged by the highest sea cliffs in the Auckland region, and is popular with hikers and tourists.

- NZ Herald