One person is dead after a helicopter crash on the West Coast.

A beacon was activated around 6pm yesterday.

Search and Rescue found the sole occupant of the helicopter dead at the scene, near Reefton, 40km south of Westport.

Police are now working to identify the crash victim.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says it's not yet clear whether the beacon went off automatically, or if it was activated by the pilot before he died.

- Newstalk ZB