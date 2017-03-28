Missing woman 'a bit embarrassed by all the fuss' after car crash left her with no phone signal

By Victoria White - Hawkes Bay Today

The family of a Hawke's Bay woman believed missing are relieved she has returned home, after a car crash left her isolated in rural Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay police were notified on Saturday that Napier resident Glenys-Jane Harvey was believed missing, after her family were unable to contact her for more than 48 hours.

On Friday, Harvey had told her boss at EIT that she was fine, but unable to come into work.

Family and friends had been unable to contact her since Friday afternoon and no one had seen her, or her car. Her bank account had not been touched, and Harvey had not informed anyone of plans to travel.

Her daughter Sarah-Jane Weston, who lives in Auckland, took to social media to ask people to keep an eye out for the Crownthorpe resident, after she stopped responding to texts and Facebook messages on Friday.

Yesterday, her family were informed Harvey had "turned up" at her workplace in Napier.

"I'm very relieved to say the least," Weston said.

She understood that after receiving "some bad news" on Thursday, and again on Friday, her mother had gone to spend the day in rural Hawke's Bay.

However when she headed back to Napier, "she skidded off the road in her car".

Although Harvey was unhurt, she was unable to get her Subaru Legacy back onto the road and could not call for help as "she was out in the sticks without any signal".

"I'm just glad she's okay, because it could have been a lot worse," Weston said. "She's in one piece, but is a bit embarrassed by all the fuss."

Harvey could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Weston said she was grateful for the support people had shown their family. She raised the alert over the weekend as her mother had not responded to any calls, texts or Facebook messages since Friday, which was out of character.