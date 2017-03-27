Hastings man accused of using gay dating app Grindr to plan abduction and sexual assault of children is Michael John Kight

By Melissa Nightingale

A Hastings man accused of using gay dating app Grindr to send messages encouraging another person to abduct an underage boy with him for sex can now be named.

Michael John Kight, 24, appeared in the Wellington District Court last week on a number of charges, including inciting a person to abduct young males for sex, possessing child porn, and possessing short stories graphically detailing sexual abuse against children.

His name suppression, which was granted so he could tell family about the charges against him, has now lapsed.

Kight is also accused of sending naked photos and sexual messages to a fictitious person, who he believed was a person under 16.

The charges date from December 2017 onwards.

There are several charges of using Grindr or other messaging systems to incite another person to accompany him to abduct a boy under 16, with intent to have a sexual connection.

Another charge alleges Kight distributed child porn to three email recipients.

Some of the alleged discussions about abduction were said to include graphic descriptions of incest, bestiality, and sexual violation, according to charging documents.

He was remanded without plea to April 7.

- NZ Herald