Fish guts dumped near windsurfers at North Shore beach

A man disgusted windsurfers when he dumped a bucket of stinky fish guts in the middle of the area they were using at a North Shore beach.

The man, dressed in a black top, blue shorts and sunglasses, walked down the path next to the boat ramp, on what is believed to be Takapuna Beach, with a large black bucket.

Several windsurfers were in close proximity and watched him walk to the end of the path. The man is then seen tossing the contents of the bucket into the water.

As he turned around one of the windsurfers appeared to confront him.

- NZ Herald