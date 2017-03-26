Angry scenes as trio appear in court over Christchurch murder

Anger has boiled over at Christchurch courthouse this morning over the appearance of three people charged with the murder of a badly bashed man found in a Sumner carpark last week who died in hospital yesterday.

There were dramatic scenes at various times while the three people made a brief appearance at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Cyle Robert Jetson, 20, and 38-year-old Deborah Jean Tihema are jointly charged along with a 16-year-old, who has name suppression, of murdering Pierclaudio Raviola on Thursday.

Raviola was found in the carpark of Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club last Thursday night with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died yesterday.

The three murder accused made no pleas or applications for bail today.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded them in custody to the High Court on April 12. The teenager is remanded in the custody of Child, Youth and Family services.

Before they appeared in court, family members demanded to see their loved ones.

Then in court, Jetson left the dock and lunged at people sitting in the public gallery.

Continued below.

It took six police officers to restrain Jetson as he yelled and resisted being handcuffed.

Outside court, family members and friends took exception to being filmed as they left the courthouse.

Again, police and court security had to intervene.

More police cars rushed to the scene to help disperse the crowd.

Police investigations into the death are ongoing.

- NZ Herald