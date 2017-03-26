11:58am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Kurt Bayer
Kurt Bayer is a Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Angry scenes as trio appear in court over Christchurch murder

Angry scenes outside Christchurch Court House after trio appear in court on murder charges.
Angry scenes outside Christchurch Court House after trio appear in court on murder charges.

Anger has boiled over at Christchurch courthouse this morning over the appearance of three people charged with the murder of a badly bashed man found in a Sumner carpark last week who died in hospital yesterday.

There were dramatic scenes at various times while the three people made a brief appearance at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Cyle Robert Jetson, 20, and 38-year-old Deborah Jean Tihema are jointly charged along with a 16-year-old, who has name suppression, of murdering Pierclaudio Raviola on Thursday.

The scene near Sumner beach where a man who was seriously assaulted was found. Photo / Barry Clarke
The scene near Sumner beach where a man who was seriously assaulted was found. Photo / Barry Clarke

Raviola was found in the carpark of Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club last Thursday night with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died yesterday.

The three murder accused made no pleas or applications for bail today.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded them in custody to the High Court on April 12. The teenager is remanded in the custody of Child, Youth and Family services.

Before they appeared in court, family members demanded to see their loved ones.

Then in court, Jetson left the dock and lunged at people sitting in the public gallery.

Continued below.

Related Content

It took six police officers to restrain Jetson as he yelled and resisted being handcuffed.

Outside court, family members and friends took exception to being filmed as they left the courthouse.

Again, police and court security had to intervene.

More police cars rushed to the scene to help disperse the crowd.

Police investigations into the death are ongoing.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Kurt Bayer

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 Mar 2017 11:58:50 Processing Time: 82ms