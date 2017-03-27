7:53am Mon 27 March
10 car pile-up on Auckland motorway; people warned to give themselves more time to catch planes on time

Traffic is at a snail's pace after 10 vehicles crashed on a stretch of motorway before the airport. Photo / via twitter
Emergency services are at the scene of a 10-car pile-up on an Auckland motorway this morning.

People heading to the airport are being warned to allow extra time to catch their flights because of the smash.

Fire Service northern communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said reports were coming in of up to 10 vehicles involved in the crash on the Southwestern Motorway.

The accident happened just before 7am on the southbound stretch of motorway just after Mangere Bridge before the Walmsley Rd off-ramp.

Fire, police and ambulance are at the scene which is turning into a traffic nightmare on the vital link to the airport.

While the damaged vehicles have been moved off the motorway, traffic has built up and is moving at snail's pace.

At least one lane was blocked by the crash with roads slippery from surface flooding.


Police said the motorway was blocked by the crash and people travelling to the airport were likely to be affected.

Motorists were asked to avoid travelling on the motorway if possible or be patient if they were caught up in the heavy traffic.

Long queues are now forming in all lanes back across Mangere Bridge.



Meanwhile another crash on the Northwestern Motorway was also causing delays for traffic on Royal Rd at the top of eastbound on-ramp.

A third crash is expected to cause problems for people heading to work on the Northern Motorway with the right lane blocked before Greville Rd.


Authorities warned motorists to expect delays getting around both crashes.

- NZ Herald

