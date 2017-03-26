SAS never operated in the two villages: NZDF hits back at claims in book about Afghanistan raid

The NZ Defence Force has hit back at claims about an New Zealand SAS raid in Afghanistan - saying its troops never operated in the two villages identified in the book Hit & Run.

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant General Tim Keating released a statement tonight after meeting with Prime Minister Bill English amid calls for an inquiry into the raid.

NZDF said it can confirm its personnel have never operated in the villages named in the book as Naik and Khak Khuday Dad.

"The authors appear to have confused interviews, stories and anecdotes from locals with an operation conducted more than two kilometres to the south, known as Operation Burnham," the NZDF statement said.



"The villages in the Hager and Stephenson book and the settlement which was the site of Operation Burnham, called Tirgiran, are separated by mountainous and difficult terrain.

The NZDF has used the geographical references in the book and cross-referenced them with our own material."



The NZDF said that during Operation Burnham New Zealand was supported by coalition partners, which included air support capacity as previously reported.

"The ISAF investigation determined that a gun sight malfunction on a coalition helicopter resulted in several rounds falling short, missing the intended target and instead striking two buildings.

"This investigation concluded that this may have resulted in civilian casualties but no evidence of this was established."

The NZDF said Hit & Run did not prove civilian casualties were sustained in the village where Operation Burnham took place.

"The NZDF reiterates its position that New Zealand personnel acted appropriately during this operation and were not involved in the deaths of civilians or any untoward destruction of property.

"The NZDF welcomes anyone with information relevant to Operation Burnham to come forward and be assured that any allegations of offending by NZDF personnel would be taken seriously and investigated in accordance with our domestic and international legal obligations."

Keating will hold a press conference tomorrow.

