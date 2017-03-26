Big wet about to hit Auckland ahead of Adele final show

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Concertgoers at tonight's Adele show will be kicking themselves if they haven't brought ponchos, as heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms are moving quickly towards Auckland.

Weatherwatch's Philip Duncan said Northland and Whangarei are experiencing very intense downpours fuelled by subtropical winds. The wet is moving "in a straight line" down towards Auckland, with rain already starting in Helensville. While there could be patches of dry, there will be strong gusts of wind.

Areas hit by rain could experience flooding, Duncan warned. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

"Northern Auckland is at risk and north of the city centre, as well as rural areas," Duncan said. Those at Mt Smart Stadium getting ready to watch Adele's final concert are also potentially in the firing line, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, he said.

Umbrellas are banned at the Adele concert, which starts at 7.30pm. AT was hoping tonight's transport arrangements would run as smoothly as those for the first two Adele concerts.

"You have to be a wee bit patient because we have to move a lot of people, around 30,000 people.

"There will be plenty of trains and buses. It does take a while to move that many people through Penrose Station."

Auckland Transport said that for Thursday night's concert, 80 per cent of the crowd travelled on public transport - close to 27,000 on the trains and 7600 on buses.

Hannan said that for the second concert, the numbers were 19,400 on trains and 6600 on buses.

Additional late ferry services are operating.

Additional late ferry services will operate for the Adele concert tonight, for sailing times please check https://t.co/0tCMFEiX74 ^CV pic.twitter.com/4uFD2pqCzf — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 26, 2017

- NZ Herald