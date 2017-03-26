Watch: Woman skateboards on Hamilton motorway in traffic

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A skater has been caught hitching a ride through thick traffic.

The woman was filmed, in a pink top and white cropped pants idly skating while holding on to a car. The busy road meant the car wasn't going very fast or far, but the skater seemed happy to be taking her time.

The person who sent in the footage said it was taken at 2.30pm on Saturday on the express motorway heading north of Hamilton.

It is thought the heavy traffic could have been caused by fans travelling to Auckland for the Adele concert yesterday.

The car appeared to be a classic VW beetle.

- NZ Herald