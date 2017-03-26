Searchers continue to scour Piha for missing woman Kim Bambus

Police are still keeping an open mind of what has happened to missing woman Kim Bambus.

At a press conference this afternoon a Police spokes man said people have survived longer than this but as time goes on they have greater concern for the 21-year-old.

"We very much remain hopeful that she remains alive.

"We really don't know what's happened to Kim... All we know is that she's missing and we're trying to find her.

"It's an open mind. There are an endless number of possibilities because at this stage we don't know what's happened to Kim."

Bambus's family are all helping with the search. The officer said he did not believe Bambus had been missing in the past.

He said there are some clifts near by and the track would approximately take around one hour to traverse.

Bambus told her friends she was going for a run at the west coast Auckland beach on Friday morning but she never returned.

Her worried friends drove out to Piha and found her car with her cellphone still inside parked at the entrance to Ahu Ahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track), which traverses the vast cliff faces above the beach.

Police and search and rescue volunteers spent yesterday combing the area, with teams abseiling down the sheer cliffs to look for any sign of Bambus. Helicopters also scanned the coastline, while Bambus' family and friends anxiously waited at the track's entrance hoping for news.

Her sister, Storm Bambus, said she got a call on Friday night from one of Kim's close friends saying that she had not returned to her Ponsonby flat.

"I drove down and obviously the search and rescue started. There were helicopters all [Friday] night, dogs searching for her," she said.

"We're assuming that she went for a run or a walk there and she hasn't been heard of since."

Searchers continue to scour Piha

About 40 people are scouring Piha as the search for Bambus enters its second day.

Police and Land Search and Rescue are today searching in the area around Log Race Rd and the Ahuahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track).

Police will also be canvassing residential properties in the immediate area surrounding the track.

The search today involves about 40 police staff and LandSAR volunteers.

Julia Woodhouse, a Piha resident who was one of the last people to see Iraena Asher alive after she went missing in 2004, said the news of another missing woman brought back memories and she felt for the family.

"We feel very sad for the family and for her," she said.

Bambus was wearing a dark coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

She was travelling in a yellow Hyundai Getz, registration CWW418.

This car was found on Log Race Rd at 1am on Saturday, March 25.

Police would like to hear from any residents in Log Race Rd and the Ahuahu Track area who have CCTV systems or from any one who saw Bambus or her car since Friday morning. Phone (09) 839 0600 with any information.

- NZ Herald