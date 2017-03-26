Seven tonnes of rubbish cleared from Mt Ngongotaha scenic reserve

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Nappies and syringes were among the seven tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish cleaned up from the side of Mt Ngongotaha.

The waste was removed from the popular dumping site on Saturday in what was deemed a "frustrating" exercise by Rotorua Lakes Council transport and waste solutions director Stavros Michael.

And the council now plans to use CCTV cameras intermittently in the area to help combat the problem.





Mr Michael said the most disappointing part of the whole cleanup was that much of the waste collected was general household waste which could be put in people's wheelie bins.

He said the majority of the dumped rubbish had been collected but there was still up to a tonne of waste which the crane couldn't reach, which would be cleaned up at a later date.

Mr Michael said the cleanup cost about $8000 - but if it had of been disposed of properly it would have cost ratepayers about $700 - $800.

"Because it is dumped in [these] places it costs almost 10 times the normal cost."





Mr Michael said it was disappointing to see the rubbish dumped because he believed there was a good waste collection system in Rotorua, and he failed to understand why people would ruin the environment by dumping the rubbish.

"The frustrating thing was that the vast majority of it was general household waste, nappies, rubbish bags... stuff that you could easily put in your bin."

He said items like nappies and syringes were "disgusting".

"It is disappointing and frustrating. It's lazy."

Mr Michael said while they were aware rubbish dumping was an issue, the amount they collected was "a bit on the high side but not totally unexpected".

He said the council was cleaning up various hotspots like dumping areas off Mountain Rd and said now that it was at a reasonable level of cleanliness they would put up signs warning people that cameras may monitor the area.





Mr Michael said the cameras would be put in at the council's choice of time, but he hoped the threat of cameras and prosecution would be a deterrent.

What was removed:

- Seven tonnes of waste

- About half a tonne to a tonne still left

- Mainly general household waste

- About four or five old sofas

- Two or three whiteware items