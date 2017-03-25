Young Auckland woman Kim Bambus missing after going for a run at Piha

A young Auckland woman has vanished after telling friends she was going for a run at a west coast beach.

Kim Bambus, 21, was last seen in Ponsonby yesterday morning when she told friends she was going to Piha for a run.

Her car has been found on Log Race Rd, Piha at the entrance to Ahu Ahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track).

A search for Bambus on the track by Search and Rescue volunteers started last night and has continued today.

Bambus was wearing a dark coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike running shoes.



Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she was carrying a large water bottle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact Auckland Police on (09) 09 302 6400.

- NZ Herald