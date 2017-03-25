Siege accused found guilty of shooting cops

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Rhys Warren has been found guilty of shooting four police officers in what became known as the Kawerau siege in the Bay of Plenty.

The 28-year-old faced trial at Hamilton District Court this month on six charges, including attempted murder and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

The jury took a day to deliberate, before yesterday finding him guilty of all charges.

Sergeant Logan Marsh and Constables Regan Mauheni, Damian White and Andrew Flinn were all shot by Warren as they entered his rural property near Kawerau in March last year intending to remove cannabis plants.

One of the officers was hit in the head, the bullet splitting his skull.

Warren then barricaded himself in the Onepu Springs Rd home during a 22-hour stand-off with police.

He had admitted firing shots but argued it was in self-defence.

Representing himself at trial, Warren told the court he feared he was fighting for his life when the armed officers entered the house.

He said he was fearful of police because they had oppressed Maori throughout New Zealand history.

During the siege, police negotiators and Warren's whanau were unable to convince him to come out, until a familiar face offered to help.

Inspector Warwick Morehu was on duty in Taupo, where he is the area commander, but knew Warren's family from his time stationed at Kawerau.

Morehu made contact with one of Warren's relatives about 10pm, then spoke with Warren's mother shortly after midnight, before making the two-hour trip to Onepu.

The Herald has obtained the audio record of their conversation, which gives an insight into how Morehu talked Warren into surrendering peacefully.

It reveals how Morehu heroically persauded Warren to give himself up.

Morehu: "Hey look, good to be talking with you, Rhys. Long time since our last conversation, eh."

Warren: "F***, I didn't even mean for anything to happen, eh."

Morehu: "Yeah, what's done is done ... Rest assured we all want you to come out safe, mate, regardless of what's happened, boy."

Warren be sentenced in May.