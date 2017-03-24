Man dies after motorbike crash in Bulls following police pursuit

By Staff Reporter - Wanganui Chronicle

A motorcyclist involved in a serious crash in Bulls while on the run from police has died.

The man was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday evening in a critical condition after colliding with a car while fleeing police. He died at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Police said the motorcyclist had failed to stop for them shortly before 7:30pm on Thursday.

He was driving at speed and a short pursuit was initiated by police just north of Bulls town centre. The pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving of the motorcyclist.

A short time later, his motorbike collided with a car on Bridge Street in Bulls. A section of the street was closed north of State Highway 1, and diversions were put in place.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the collision, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been advised.

Details of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who saw the crash or the motorcyclist is asked to contact Palmerston North Police on 06 3513600.