Wet weekend not enough to put a dampener on Adele

Anyone going to Adele's two remaining concerts at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium over the weekend is advised to pack a rain jacket.

MetService forecaster April Clark said it might not be as wet tomorrow as first predicted but some heavy showers could blow in for Sunday night's event and the Pasifika Festival across the city at Western Springs Park.

"Saturday is not looking as bad as we first thought for the upper North Island," she said. "There will be some scattered rain around but the worst of it shouldn't affect Auckland until Sunday.

"But music fans should certainly take some waterproof clothes along to either of the big music events over the weekend because it will be hard to avoid the drizzle."

Eastern areas of the North Island and the top of the South Island could get the worst of the rain on Saturday.

"The Bay of Plenty and Nelson will be wet," Clark said.

Last night Auckland Transport carried 80 per cent of the crowd to the Adele concert on trains and buses.

Brendon Main, group manager of AT Metro Operations, said it was a record for any concert.

"The numbers using public transport were massive, close to 27000 on the trains and 7600 on buses," he said."We'd like to thank people for travelling early. The trains were crowded and some people had to wait after the show but everyone was good humoured and seemed to have a great night."

Main said his team will be back on duty this weekend to make sure the buses and trains can again deliver huge numbers to the stadium Public transport arrangements are slightly different on the weekend with special events buses going from opposite Queens Wharf on Quay St.

If you're travelling from the North Shore - there won't be event buses, you can travel free into the city on Northern Express services from 3.30pm by showing your concert ticket, when you reach the city follow the signage to the event buses or the trains.

There will be extra services on the Northern Express before and after the concerts.There will again be additional trains before and after the concerts on the Southern and Onehunga Lines to and from Penrose Station. From there it's a 10 to 15 minute walk to the stadium.

There will also be special late ferries to Devonport, extra Northern Express buses and late trains.

"We've managed to increase capacity on buses and trains for both Saturday and Sunday nights," Main said.

If you're heading to the concerts, the roads will be busy and there will be some temporary parking restrictions and road closures in the area of the stadium, he added.

For full details on public transport to the concerts and restrictions around the stadium go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/adele/

Good news for cricket fans though is things should be brighter in Hamilton for Saturday's third ANZ Test against South Africa at Seddon Park.

Moving into Sunday, a large, slow-moving low is expected to lie over the Tasman Sea and west of the North Island before weakening on Monday.

The low and its associated fronts are likely to bring rain to many North Island and some South Island places during Sunday and Monday.

A ridge of high pressure is expected just east of the South Island on Sunday and builds over the South Island late Monday and Tuesday.

Over Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty there is moderate chance that a rainfall warning will be required on Sunday and Monday.

For Northland, Auckland, eastern Waikato, northern Taupo, northern Gisborne and Mount Taranaki, there is low confidence that a warning will be needed during this time.

A front associated with the low may also become slow-moving over Westland on Sunday and there is moderate chance that warning amounts of rain will fall in northern Fiordland and Westland during Sunday and Monday.

Weather at a glance:

Saturday

Auckland - 23/showers

Wellington - 17/rain

Tauranga - 22/showers

Taupo - 22/showers

Whangarei - 24/showers

Christchurch - 15/rain

Dunedin - 13/partly cloudy

Sunday:

Auckland - 23/rain

Wellington - 20/rain

Tauranga - 22/rain

Taupo - 22/rain

Whangarei - 23/rain

Christchurch - 19/showers

Dunedin - 17/rain

