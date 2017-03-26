Dying TV builder overwhelmed by support

By Carolyne Meng-Yee

Popular TV builder John 'Cocksy' Cocks has been overwhelmed with well-wishers and offers of help to build his "dream home" in Tairua.

Cocks, 50, revealed his battle with terminal cancer in last weekend's Herald on Sunday.

The star of shows including My House, My Castle and April's Angels was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year, with the cancer now spreading to his spine and lungs.

Cocks - who has been given two years to live - also revealed he was preparing to marry his soulmate, Dana Coote, and was in the process of finishing his own dream home in Tairua.

Cocksy wanted to thank "old mates, builders and TV people" who have been in touch.

"It's been humbling. I've been out of the media limelight for quite a while," he said. "I didn't realise people still knew me, noticed me or cared."

Many of the calls included offers to help him on the building site at Tairua.

Despite offers of help flooding in, the chirpy chippy is determined to build his own house.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and appreciate their kindness but I want to build my own house," he said.

"It's my house, my castle. I want to make it my own."

Continued below.

Related Content Exclusive: TV builder Cocksy's terminal cancer battle Your Health: How to alleviate stress-related burnout naturally Your Views: Readers' Letters

Cocksy hopes to lay down the piles and get the foundation done in the next few weeks.

"I have 12 mates helping me at varying stages - so we will all get together and put up the frame and roof - but after that I don't mind if I muddle along, I'm not too worried if it takes a bit longer," he said.

He's hoping the "Kite" styled house he designed will be finished in time for his wedding on June 3.

But he's "not fussed if it's not".

"I want to build it myself, I want to achieve my dream of building on my little piece of land."

An experienced builder, Cocksy has owned 12 houses in the past.

But he says this one is "special".

"It's my turangawaewae (a place that has a special connection), you feel it's alive and you get energy from the land - it's a good vibe".

Cocks' section has sea views and is tucked away from the road. It's the perfect refuge for the builder who is a keen surfer, diver and fisherman.

"It's also the ocean. I am always on the sea, in the sea or under it."

He plans to build his timber two-bedroom house in stages.

"We'll start with bedrooms, bathrooms, a garage and outhouses later. These are my little dreams and there are still things I am inventing. It's going to be really quirky " he said.

When asked if Coote had any say, Cocksy emphatically replied, "absolutely not, it's my piece of paradise and she understands that."

He's also been offered free supplies from a number of companies and individuals he has helped in the past.

"They put it all down to over the years all the charities I've done. I've gone around ringing up people for this, that and the other."

Cocksy said his daughters were "proud" of their dad for "taking a stand and encouraging other men to get regular health checks".

"I am just a builder. I am no different to any other Kiwi bloke, and maybe that's why people relate to me. People can say, 'I've got a brother like him, I've got a father like him' ... I think everybody knows someone with cancer . They can say, 'Poor him but he's handling it well, so can we'."

- Herald on Sunday