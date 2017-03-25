Auckland sandwich shop embroiled in 'homophobic' menu stoush

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

The owners of a new Vietnamese sandwich shop in West Auckland have been roasted by outraged customers who took offence to 'homophobic' terms being included on its menu board.

The Bun Mee Kiwi outlet in Henderson only opened last week.

But some customers have been quick to take offence at the message at the top of its menu board - which said people could have their hot, spicy foods and jalapeno..."unless you are a poof".

Gay and lesbian support groups have expressed outrage at the menu.

"This is highly offensive," Trevor Easton, general manager of OUTline NZ, said. "For someone like myself who has been called a poof during childhood and adulthood, this is really not on.

"Maybe the sandwich shop owners thought it was funny, but it is not. It is very unfortunate that these kinds of attitudes still exist in New Zealand in 2017."

Toni Duder, spokeswoman for Rainbow Youth, was also appalled.

"This is really offensive and it is a good example of casual, everyday homophobia that is still going on out there.

"It is all good to have a laugh but not at the expense of other people. It is ridiculous."

Bun Mee Kiwi owners - who would only give their names as Mark and Saffron - said they had taken down the offending menu board and were having a new one updated, minus the reference to "poofs".

"The backlash has been quite shocking," actually," Mark said. "We have many gay friends and it is not a homophobic slur where we come from in the Pacific Islands.

"If we have offended anyone, we apologise."

In 2013 All Black Israel Dagg apologised for the use of a homophobic slur on Twitter.

Dagg used the word "fag" in a tweet to Auckland Blues player Brendon O'Connor.

After the comment caused a large online response he apologised for his poor "choice of word".

