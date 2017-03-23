Police car in Napier car park carries potentially unusual stash

Visitors to a Napier car park spotted what looked like an unusual stash in a police car.

A photo, posted on Facebook by Jayme Pakoti on the Napier News Facebook page, captured what looks like a marajuana plant on the dashboard of the vehicle.

"Parked up next to this police car at Maccas this morning.... Notice anything strange????" Pakoti wrote on the social media site.

"It's probably there parked there [because] someone has the munchies," Chanelle Dennison commented on the photograph.

"Gone to maccas with the money they seized from this bust lmao," wrote Jo-Jo Sole.

Other Facebook users commented on the crooked parking of the car, perhaps missing the plant entirely.

Whatever the car was doing, we're sure the police will hash it out.

