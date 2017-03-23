Wanted man Hayden Tutty taunts police on Facebook with sister Lana Tutty

Two wanted Invercargill siblings have been snapped taunting police on Facebook.

Lana Tutty hit the news in January when she posted a thumbs-up icon in response to police posting her mugshot seeking the 17-year-old. Now police have asked their followers to look out for her 21-year-old brother, Hayden Tutty.

Hayden posted "why" on the post. Southern Districts Police responded tongue in cheek.

"Give us a call Hayden and we can explain it all to you."

A friend of Hayden's offered him a place to stay. But police weren't about to let their hospitality be overlooked.

"We have a place as well that he can stay," Southern District Police posted.

Lana was quick to let people know they were speaking to her older sibling. One person asked "is this that lana ones relative?".

Lana replied "yes he is my brother.. Lol.".

Days after Lana's January Facebook mugshot was posted she appeared in Christchurch District Court on charges of wilful trespass and assaults with intent to injure, Fairfax reported.

It is understood the charges were originally laid in the Gore District Court, and a warrant was issued after she failed to appear.

