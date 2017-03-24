West Auckland man faces raft of charges for weeks of indecent public acts

A West Auckland man faces a raft of charges after he allegedly performed indecent acts in front of women out walking over recent weeks.

Police have revealed that a 33-year-old man will appear in the Waitakere District Court next week on seven charges of doing indecent acts in a public place.



In the past few weeks police received a number of reports of a man approaching women walking around the area of the Henderson Creek cycleway.



The man was said to have exposed himself and on several occasions had committed an indecent act.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small said a hunt for the man started and police patrols were increased in the area where the man was most often seen.

On Thursday about 7pm a senior sergeant on foot patrol came across two women who were on the phone to police.



"The women had been walking along the cycleway when a man rode past on a mountain bike without any pants on," Small said.

"He is then alleged to have stopped at a park bench and performed an indecent act as the women walked past.



"Multiple police units flooded the area and officers found the man a short time later."

He was arrested and has been charged with seven counts of performing an indecent act in a public place.



The man will appear in the Waitakere District Court on Tuesday.



"We know the community will be reassured that this man has been caught," Small said.

"It's very frightening for anyone who is confronted with a situation like this."

Investigations into the man and any activity were ongoing and Small appealed to anyone who had encountered the man to come forward.

"Anyone who has experienced a similar situation at the Henderson Creek cycleway area over the past few weeks who perhaps hasn't reported this to police yet is encouraged to do so," he said.

- NZ Herald