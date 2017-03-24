Beach residents warned not to drink water

By - Bay of Plenty Times

An urgent warning has been issued to Pukehina Beach residents not to use or drink their water this morning.

The warning comes after two complaints, including a report of a woman who came out in a rash after taking a shower.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council today told beach residents to flush their water systems if possible after reports of potential issues with water quality.

It said council staff were testing the water to see what the issue might be and how widespread it was.



In the meantime, the council advised residents to avoid drinking tap water until the test results come in.



The council was organising a water tanker and bottled water to be delivered to Pukehina Beach while the situation is being investigated.