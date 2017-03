A flash car smashed through the front window of a Ponsonby petrol station early this morning.

The Jaguar vehicle had sped through the front of the Mobil on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads about 5.40am.

A police officer said two people were in the car.

"We're trying to confirm if alcohol was involved."

A young woman was heard apologising to police.

"I'm sorry," she said.

- NZ Herald