Classic cars offered to unlucky visitors

By Lesley Staniland - Bay of Plenty Times

A Central Otago couple have more than one thing to be grateful for after a serious crash this week near Blenheim.

Hunter and Elaine Clarke, from Clyde, were on their way to the Whangamata Beach Hop when misfortune struck.

They were travelling in convoy with other hop cars when, rounding a bend on the St Arnaud Rd about 65km south of Blenheim, their car and a motorcycle collided.

The bike had missed the car in front by millimetres but the Clarkes' 1957 Buick Century suffered extensive damage.

The motorcyclist was lucky to avoid being seriously injured, but all three were taken to hospital to be checked over.

"We were so lucky not to be badly injured. Aon, our insurance company, was absolutely marvellous and had a vehicle ready for us so we could continue our journey to the hop," Hunter Clarke said.

"I rang Noddy [Watts, Beach Hop organiser] to tell him we wouldn't be participating in the hop and five minutes later he rang back to say Alan Rees - who I had never met - would lend us the Mustang.

"And this week we were offered a 1955 Buick Convertible as well."

New Whangamata residents Alan and Maxine Rees moved to town in June last year purely because of the Beach Hop. They have since fallen in love with the town's friendly, welcoming community.

With them came their car collection - six American classic vehicles including a 1966 Mustang Convertible, a Mach 1 Mustang, a Ford Galaxie or two, a Dodge and a Chev pickup.

But this week, they generously lent their low-end Mustang Mach 1 to the Clarkes.

Continued below.

Related Content Terrifying moment 9 metre waves hit cruise ship on way to Florida Your Views: Readers' Letters The Political Roundup: Should MPs be feminists?

"I'm just blown away by the kindness of the people in the car fraternity," Hunter Clarke said.

The couple enjoyed Waihi's Warm Up Party on Tuesday and were looking forward to fully participating in all hop events on offer.

Clarke said he thought the Buick could be repaired.

"But it will need a whole new front end and a new roof."

They are putting the whole incident behind them while concentrating on enjoying the rest of the hop.