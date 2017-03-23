4.8 quake hits central New Zealand

A 4.8 earthquake has hit in the lower North Island tonight.

The 'moderate' quake, according to GeoNet, struck at 8:51pm at a depth of 54km and 10km south-west of Paraparaumu.

More than 11,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet's website.

Reports on the quake varied in location and intensity.

People from the upper North Island and the lower South Island said they felt the shake.

While the majority of the reports were classed as 'light' or 'weak', nearly 200 reports were 'strong' 'severe' or 'extreme'.

Wellington's mayor Justin Lester tweeted: "Surely that was more! Hope everyone is okay."

GeoNet posted that the quake had been upgraded from an initial light intensity tremor.

"Wee bit of a shake up in the lower NI tonight! We have reviewed that quake to an M4.8 causing moderate shaking near Paraparaumu."

- NZ Herald