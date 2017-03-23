6:53pm Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Siri did it' man found guilty

By Guy Williams

Appearing in the Queenstown District today, the defendant was told by Judge Mark Callaghan his Siri explanation was "not credible''. Photo / 123rf
Appearing in the Queenstown District today, the defendant was told by Judge Mark Callaghan his Siri explanation was "not credible''. Photo / 123rf

A Queenstown man who blamed voice-activated computer program Siri for dozens of cellphone calls to his estranged wife has been found guilty of harassment.

Carl Ngawhika, cultural performer, was told he deliberately called the victim, Elisa Zagaglia, 32 times between December 2 and December 19 of 2015.

Appearing in the Queenstown District today, the defendant was told by Judge Mark Callaghan his Siri explanation was "not credible''.

The same conclusion was reached about his second explanation: that calls to his cellphone were inadvertently forwarded to the victim's cellphone by an automatic call-forwarding function.

Judge Callaghan convicted Ngawhika and ordered him to pay the victim $750 for emotional harm and witness airfare expenses of $1001.89.

He also imposed a protection order in respect of the victim.

- Otago Daily Times

By Guy Williams

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Mar 2017 18:53:50 Processing Time: 11ms