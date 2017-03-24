NZ terror alert unlikely to be raised by SAS allegations, expert says

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Allegations about New Zealand SAS actions in Afghanistan and resulting publicity and debate are unlikely to increase the risk New Zealand faces from a terror attack.

That's the view of Robert Ayson, Professor of Strategic Studies at Victoria University, who said it could be very difficult to know the precise motivators for the type of attack seen in London.

"Some of these attacks are the result of an individual making a decision. And it is hard to know what will inspire those individual decisions.

"The debate about New Zealand's involvement in Afghanistan, I don't see any reason to think that will also increase the risk profile to New Zealand. I think it is more about how this issue plays out will have the biggest impact to be honest on New Zealanders' perceptions of themselves."

Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson have alleged in their book, Hit & Run, that civilians were killed - including a three-year-old girl - in a botched Special Air Services (SAS) raid in Afghanistan in 2010.

Those claims have been picked up by overseas media including The Guardian. But Ayson said he didn't think there would be "hordes of people watching this with particularly close interest beyond New Zealand".

"You just never know - you do not know what triggers or precipitates violent action. Is there a possibility of some effect? Yes. But I think on the whole...I doubt it would be top of my list for things that change the risk profile for New Zealanders."

Meanwhile, New Zealand politicians addressed the attack on Westminster, with Prime Minister Bill English saying New Zealanders' links with London made it feel "very close to home".

Continued below.

Related Content Kiwi soldier at the heart of bloody struggle against Isis Exclusive interview: NZSAS says civilians were killed in fatal raid, including two by Kiwi sniper fire Video Watch NZH Focus: Westminster terror attack update

In Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett moved a motion condemning the attack and expressing condolences to the friends and family of those killed and injured.

"An attack that strikes at the heart of democracy and the United Kingdom strikes at the heart of democracies everywhere," Bennett said.

Labour's deputy leader Jacinda Ardern also expressed condolences.

"In moments like these it is hard to not reflect on the very personal relationship this House and many of us will feel as a Westminster democracy, with long-standing ties to the United Kingdom.

"But it is much more personal than that - London is a place where many of us have lived, have worked, and where we still have both friends and family.

"My sister was in the city yesterday, her first thought like many Londoners was to immediately reassure her family abroad that she was safe and to carry on. And that is what London has always done."

- NZ Herald