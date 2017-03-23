One dead, one trapped after train slams into car near Morrinsville

One person is dead and anotheris seriously injured after a train crashed into a car at a Waikato railway crossing this afternoon.

The crash occurred near Morrinsville.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred on the Motumaoho Station Rd railway crossing, about 3km west of Morrinsville.

Police said State Highway 26 is closed in Morrinsville following the crash, which occurred about 3.20pm.

"Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is already building in the area."

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

More to come.

- NZ Herald