Long wet week ahead for much of North Island

Enjoy the last day of decent weather - it's all downhill from here, with rain expected starting on Friday through till the end of next week.

The cloud that has lingered across the country is likely to clear tomorrow, with southwesterly breezes and a pleasant afternoon expected. That's good news for Adele fans who have tickets to tomorrow's concert at Mt Smart Stadium, but those with tickets on Saturday and Sunday will need to bring their umbrellas, as Metservice is predicting downpours for Auckland by the end of the weekend.

Cloud will return on Friday along with scattered showers. Saturday will see a brief respite before showers return in the afternoon and then the rain will set in, with Sunday to be wet across most of the country.

Periods of rain will continue until at least the following Friday in the upper half of the North Island.

That's due to a large low that is expected to lie over the Tasman Sea tomorrow and move slowly east toward the North Island during the weekend before weakening on Monday. Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty are most likely to see the brunt of the rainfall as the low moves in from the Tasman, with a possible weather warning in place for Sunday.

But few areas will escape the rain, Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said.

"When we get to Sunday, when the low actually starts crossing the country, it's pretty indiscriminate."

The driest city was likely to be Christchurch, Adams said. The only bonus with the northwest front was the lack of strong wind.

Weatherwatch's Philip Duncan said there was a chance of flooding in northern New Zealand on Sunday.

"The issue with long range is that we can't work out if these potentially heavy downpours will be over land or out at sea, but the low is likely to make landfall in the North Island later on Sunday, bringing a period of rain to a number of regions."

Tomorrow's forecast:

Whangarei: Cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. 25C.

Auckland: Morning drizzle. Southwest breezes. 23C

Hamilton: Morning cloud, chance of drizzle then fine. 24C

Tauranga: Becoming fine, but evening showers. Southwesterly. 25C

Wellington: Early drizzle then fine. Southerlies dying out. 18C

Christchurch: Cloudy, morning drizzle. Southerlies dying out.

Dunedin: Chance morning showers then fine. Southwesterlies. 16C

- NZ Herald