Photos emerge of rescued girlfriend of Kiwi man swept out to sea in Bali

Photos have emerged following the dramatic rescue of a woman whose Kiwi boyfriend was swept out to sea when the pair were hit by a giant wave in Bali.

Temson Junior Simeki, known as TJ, was swept away in Bali on Monday while trying to save his German girlfriend, Leonie Hafke.

They were hit by a rogue wave while the pair were trying to take a selfie on the edge of a cliff at the Angel Billabong tourist spot according to local police.

Simeki's girlfriend was knocked into the sea and he jumped in to save her.

The photos show Hafke being consoled by an Australian snorkeller who rescued her.

Australian Geoff Pauley supplied the photos to the Herald, saying he was part of a group who went out on a snorkelling trip to Nusa Pedina for his 50th birthday when they saw Hafke in strife.

"As we were heading there [we] spotted a group on people on top of the cliff of the island pointing into the sea. It was then about 20m from our boat we spotted Leonie in the ocean," he told the Herald.

"She was out there close to four hours. Her dress was ripped and was all scratched and very distressed."

Pauley said they pulled Hafke into their boat, and then headed to the closest beach to seek medical assistance.

A member of Pauley's group stayed with Hafke, and said she was "more concerned for TJ than herself".

The Australian man, who did not want to be named, said she "continually pleaded to have someone find him, despite the shock, exhaustion and pain from her ordeal".

Meanwhile Simeki's family are holding out hope that he will be found alive.

Simeki's sister April told the Herald four family members and a close friend of his will be travelling to Bali, and their family is praying for him to be found alive.

She said he was meant to be coming home next week.

Family members have set up a Givealittle page to "put towards transportation costs, travel arrangements and getting our family to Bali".

"Should the worst-case scenario arise, all donations would also be used towards expatriation costs to get TJ home," the page reads.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said search-and-rescue teams in Bali were looking for Simeki.

"The Ministry is providing consular assistance to the family of the New Zealander, and as part of this the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta is following up with local police.

"For privacy reasons the Ministry will not be providing further details."

