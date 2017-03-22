Former Defence Minister admits civilian casualties in 2010 SAS raid in Afghanistan

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Former Defence Minister Wayne Mapp has admitted civilians were killed in a 2010 Afghanistan raid.

The raid is the focus of Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson's new book, which claims six people were killed.

Newshub spoke to Mapp - who was Defence Minister at the time of the attack - today.

"One of the disasters of war is these terrible things can happen," he said when asked about the deaths.

When asked if he was remorseful, he said: "In 2014 I was informed that, I saw it on TV in fact, that a three-year-old was killed, I'm sure everyone is remorseful about that. At the time of the attack they thought they were being attacked by insurgents."

Mapp added: "At the time the raid took place the soldiers thought they were engaging with insurgents, that's how people were acting, that's what the report was at the time.

"We didn't achieve the objective we sought, which was the capture of a named group of people," Dr Mapp said.

This is the first Government admission civilians were killed in the raid.

Mapp in 2011 denied civilians were killed when the raid became public.

The new book, Hit & Run: The New Zealand SAS in Afghanistan and the meaning of honour, claims Mapp told a friend the operation was New Zealand's "biggest and most disastrous operation - a fiasco".

Released yesterday, the book alleges the SAS killed six civilians and injured 15 during a raid on two villages in Tirgiran Valley, Baghlan.

It claims the raid was a retaliation against the killing of Kiwi soldier Tim O'Donnell days earlier.

- NZ Herald